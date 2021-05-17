Jonas Brothers will compete against each other in Olympic-themed special

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas have long known what it means to go for the gold — they've been earning gold records for their super catchy pop tunes for years.

But now they're aiming for a whole different kind of gold or silver or bronze in a new NBC special, "Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers." But do they have what it takes?

Of course, that's the whole point of "Olympic Dreams": to see if the brothers can compete at an Olympic level. With the Tokyo Olympics just around the corner (events begin July 23), the trio are ready to get buffed up and sweat a lot to see what they're capable of.

You're not going to want to miss this 😎 Join us as we live out our “Olympic Dreams” Wednesday, July 21st at 8/7c on @nbc!! pic.twitter.com/mhhcEnogH6 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 17, 2021

"You're not going to want to miss this," the band wrote on Twitter, showing off their snazzy red-and-blue team uniforms. "Join us as we live out our 'Olympic Dreams' Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on @nbc!!"

"For millennia, the Olympic Games have been the preeminent sporting competition and the ultimate test of athleticism," an NBC news release stated Monday. "Only the world's best ever have a chance to compete. For three brothers raised in Wycoff, N.J., becoming Olympians was a dream established at an early age. And it was only sidelined by another lofty goal — pop superstardom. Now, after more than a decade as one of music's biggest names, the Jonas Brothers are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic Level."

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas at their usual gig, playing The Forum in Inglewood, California, in 2019. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

In the one-hour special, Nick, 28, Joe, 31, and Kevin, 33, will find themselves trained by some of Team USA's best athletes as they compete not against Olympic-bound athletes, but each other. And this is a rivalry we're already popping popcorn for.

More details on the special are still to come, including commentators and Olympians who'll be helping them in their quest. Stay tuned!

NBC will be airing the Summer Olympics from Tokyo from July 23-August 8.

