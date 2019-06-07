It's safe to say just about everyone at Rockefeller Plaza are suckers for the Jonas Brothers now.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas rocked the plaza with performances live on TODAY. Tyler Essary / TODAY

Fans showed up in thousands on Friday to see Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas — the former Disney darlings turned-full-on pop stars — as they took the plaza stage for the Citi Concert Series on TODAY.

The brothers, who’ve reunited to release a new album, “Happiness Begins,” and head out on a highly-anticipated tour after a six-year hiatus, gave fans a killer combination of new and throwback tracks.

They got the crowd moving to their recent single, “Sucker,” and followed up with another new track, “Cool.” Then they rounded out their set with their 2007 hit “S.O.S.” Fans on the plaza were even treated to a special encore song, “Year 3000.”

Kevin, Joe and Nick also sat down with the TODAY team to open up about their reunion and how they’re sharing the highs and lows of that journey on “Happiness Begins,” which Joe called their “favorite album to put out into the world.”

“When we were making this album, we had a 10-year break from releasing any music,” Joe added. “We wanted to make sure that we spoke to our fans about the story that we have with each other individually.”

Jonas Brothers opened up on TODAY about their "Happiness Begins" album and the road to getting the band back together. Tyler Essary / TODAY

Within that decade-long period, the brothers had been focused on their individual endeavors, both professional and personal. Kevin, who married wife Danielle in 2009, is now a father of two young daughters, Alena and Valentina.

“I couldn't do anything but watch them,” Kevin told the TODAY anchors of performing in front of his girls for the first time. “I am their biggest fan, and I love the support from them.”

Joe and Nick, meantime, both got married: Joe to actress Sophie Turner and Nick to actress Priyanka Chopra. As for the possibility of kids, however, Joe says he's just enjoying being a fun uncle.

The guys’ path to getting back together wasn’t always an easy one, which they each got candid about in their new Amazon Prime documentary, “Chasing Happiness.”

“It definitely felt like a counseling session or therapy session at times,” Joe shared on the 3rd hour of TODAY. “Some of that hurt, you just kind of put under the rug. So to pull that out again and say, ‘Here it is, let me work through this.’ And for us just to sit in a room together and say, ‘Are we really going to go there?’ And we did.”

“We all felt like there was more to this story to tell and a magic,” Nick also said. “We have more together that we were missing.”

We’ll second that!