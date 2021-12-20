Jonah Hill’s girlfriend, Sarah Brady, posts birthday tribute: ‘You light up my world’

Could Sarah Brady and Jonah Hill be any cuter?

Brady, a photographer and surfer, shared a sweet photo of her beau in honor of his 38th birthday Monday. The "Don't Look Up" star is standing with his tongue out next to a giant surfboard, and Brady wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @jonahhill!! You light up my world. You are a better partner, lover, and best friend than I ever could’ve wished for. Love you to the nonexistent end of the universe and back."

Yep, we love that "Don't Look Up" reference too!

Since the couple became Instagram official earlier this year, they've shared several photos of themselves on social media, often dressed in matching outfits.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady at the "Don't Look Up" world premiere on Dec. 5 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

The latest one showed them on the red carpet for the New York premiere of "Don't Look Up," paired in powder-blue suits.

"We're that annoying mushy gushy couple that wears matching outfits all the time cause we think we’re cute together," she wrote on a caption to an Instagram photo in November.

Well, they are pretty darn cute!

Related: