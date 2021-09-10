Jonah Hill goes Instagram official with new love — see the pic

Jonah Hill is confirming his romance with surfer Sarah Brady.

The new couple went Instagram official on his page Thursday when the "Wolf of Wall Street" star, 37, posted a cozy selfie of them sitting in a restaurant. In his caption, the Oscar-nominated actor wrote, "Grateful for you @sarahhbrady."

The pic finds a bearded Hill smiling as he leans in close to Brady, who also smiles serenely. The couple sit with a place setting and a menu on the table in front of them.

On Friday, Brady followed up by posting her own loved-up Instagram pics of her and Hill, whom she called "my man." The photos show Hill and Brady — and Hill's beloved dog Fig — enjoying themselves during a beach outing.

In several selfies, the couple look as happy as can be as they embrace in front of the water.

In another pic, Brady — who, according to her website, is a recent grad, having studied anthropology at UC San Diego — carries a surfboard under her arm.

"Up early missing the open road with my man and fig of course," she captioned the gallery.

She also tucked the photos of her and Hill into her Instagram stories, writing across one of them, "Love you muchisimo, @jonahhill."

Brady began sharing pics of Hill, who appears in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up,” on her Instagram page in early August.

On Aug. 9, she posted two sweet selfies of the couple cuddling and kissing on a blanket at the beach. "My whole heart," she gushed in the caption.

A week later, she shared pics of her and Hill, who also loves surfing, wearing wetsuits. "Had a beautiful weekend with my person," she wrote, adding, "Grateful for each and every day with you @jonahhill."

Hill and Brady's romance comes nearly a year after Hill called it quits with his former fiancée, fashion stylist Gianna Santos.