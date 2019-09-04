Sign up for our newsletter

Jonah Hill has a new leading lady.

The Oscar-nominated actor is engaged to girlfriend Gianna Santos, his reps have confirmed to TODAY.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” star, 35, and Santos, 30, began dating last year, according to the New York Post.

Hill and Santos in Los Angeles this past May. GC Images

Santos is the content manager at beauty startup Violet Grey, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“I have always been intrigued by and drawn to creative pursuits including fashion's eccentricities, a love for design, and visual displays of fashion,” she writes on her website.

Hill, whom GQ hailed as a fashion "savior," was last seen on the big screen in “The Beach Bum,” alongside Matthew McConaughey. He also made his big screen directorial debut, "Mid90s," last year.

Getting engaged appears to be one of two big recent developments in the actor's life. He also coughed up $6.77 million for a 3,100-square-foot home in Santa Monica, California, Variety reported.