Jonah Hill shares post asking people to stop commenting on his body

Jonah Hill took to Instagram Wednesday with a clear message for his fans and followers: When it comes to his body, the topic isn’t open for discussion.

The 37-year-old actor also made sure to inform them that when he asks them not to comment, he means no compliments, too.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good.”

He signed off with the words “much respect,” which is something he received an abundance of in the comments that followed his post — including messages from his most famous fans and even one family member.

Singer SZA wrote, “Absolutely Love you . Thank you !!”

Olivia Munn and Aidy Bryant posted their support in the form of emoji, with a heart and check mark respectively.

Chef Joshua Weissman commented, “Protect this man at all costs. Anyone who has anything to say can eat an unseasoned overcooked steak."

The official account for retailer Old Navy chimed in to tell “The Wolf of Wall Street” actor that he’s “setting boundaries like a champ.”

Meanwhile, Hill’s 28-year-old sister, Beanie Feldstein, proudly declared, “THATS 👏 MY 👏 BROTHER 👏”

And when Sharon Stone seemed to miss the “good or bad” part of the caption by writing, “Can i say you look good cuz u do 🔥,” over 200 fans came to his defense by replying with various versions of “he literally just said not to.”

His request to allow his body to become his subject alone likely didn’t come as a surprise to those who’ve heard him talk about his past concerns with body image.

In 2018, when his coming-of-age drama “Mid90s” was released, he told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, "I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive, and it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie 'Mid90s' that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head.”

Hill added, “Even if you get success or you grow up or you become good looking or whatever, the things that you think will fix the thing, you kind of carry some part of that with you.”

In another Instagram post in February, Hill revealed that he was in his mid-30s before he felt comfortable taking his shirt off at a pool, “even in front of family and friends.”

He added, “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post . And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post’. It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect.”