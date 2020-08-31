Jon Gosselin vacations with girlfriend Colleen Conrad and 2 of his children

It looks like Jon Gosselin’s kids have given a thumbs-up to girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

Conrad posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her with the former reality star and two of his kids, daughter Hannah and son Collin, as well as some other friends vacationing outside of Jacksonville, Florida.

"A quick, short but amazing and also needed quick vacation!" she wrote. "Love my family and our friends in Ponte Vedra!!!”

Hannah and Collin, 16, are two of the sextuplets that Gosselin shares with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. He maintains custody of them, while the other four sextuplets are estranged from him and are under Kate’s custody. Kate and Jon are also parents to twins Madelyn and Cara, 19.

Gosselin and Conrad have been having some family fun this summer with Hannah and Collin, although Collin didn't quite make their Fourth of July celebration.

The former reality star shared a photo on Instagram with Hannah and Conrad from their holiday together in Atlantic City, New Jersey, while adding that Collin was not in attendance.

"Happy Fourth of July 🇺🇸 to every one!!!" he wrote. "Sorry for the late post!!! Collin had other plans with his friends this weekend, that’s why he is not in the picture (shame I have to explain all that, but I just did)!!!!"

The sextuplets celebrated their 16th birthday in May, with both parents sending out birthday wishes on Instagram. A month later, Jon praised Conrad on her birthday for everything she has done for him and his children.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover and companion!!!" he wrote on Instagram. "I couldn’t have made it this far with out you. I appreciate everything you have done for me and my kids!!! Love you to death!!!"

Gosselin also spoke with Entertainment Tonight in May about the split family.

"I wish that all my kids would just be together, hang out together, go to the mall," he told ET. "Just hang out together. Kate and I don’t live that far away from each other, but I feel like there is an invisible wall. (The kids) should be able to just get together. I have no qualms about it. If they want to go meet each other, go ahead. I feel like it’s more on the other side."