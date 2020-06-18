Jon Gosselin gushes about girlfriend and 'everything' she does for his kids

Jon Gosselin has high praise for his girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

The reality star and father of eight teenagers shared a sweet tribute to Conrad on her birthday thanking her for "everything" she has done for him and his kids.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover and companion!!! I couldn’t have made it this far with out you. I appreciate everything you have done for me and my kids!!! Love you to death!!!" Gosselin wrote on Instagram.

He shared a cozy selfie of the couple and a photo of Conrad, who works as a nurse practitioner, smiling on the beach in Florida to mark her special day.

Conrad has two kids from a previous relationship. Gosselin is dad to twins Madelyn and Cara, 19, and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Alexis and Joel, who turned 16 years old on May 10, which coincided with Mother's Day this year.

Gosselin has custody of Collin and Hannah. On Mother's Day, Collin gave Conrad a sweet shoutout on Instagram; however soon after, he made his account private.

"Turns out today is Mother’s Day, today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think mother can describe all the things Colleen has done for me," he said. "Yes a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get."

Gosselin opened up about his family's living situation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month. While he has custody of Collin and Hannah, his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, has primary custody of their other four minor children, with each estranged from the parent they're not living with.

"I wish that all my kids would just be together, hang out together, go to the mall. Just hang out together," Jon said. "Kate and I don’t live that far away from each other, but I feel like there is an invisible wall. (The kids) should be able to just get together. I have no qualms about it. If they want to go meet each other, go ahead. I feel like it’s more on the other side."