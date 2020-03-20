People around the world are stepping up to do their part to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, including celebrities.

On Thursday, rock star Jon Bon Jovi appeared in an Instagram photo washing dishes in the back of his restaurant, JBJ Soul Kitchen, in Red Bank, New Jersey.

"If you can’t do what you do... do what you can!" read the caption, alongside two other photos showing staff members serving meals and a man approaching the restaurant.

Bon Jovi also shared the first photo on his Instagram account with the same caption. Fans and followers praised the 58-year-old music icon and left comments thanking him for stepping up during a time of crisis.

The nonprofit community restaurant is run by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation and focuses on serving in-need customers in three locations across New Jersey. The restaurants don't charge for meals, nor do they list prices on their menus; instead, they ask patrons who can pay a suggested donation to subsidize the cost for those who can't afford to pay. Diners are also given the option to put in time at the restaurant to work for their meal, though the restaurant is currently not accepting volunteers because of concerns over COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

To comply with New Jersey requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant is currently only open for takeout orders for "our in-need community only," according to its website, and is offering revised hours of operation with a limited menu due to food demand.

"If you or your family are struggling for food, we are a resource for you," said the restaurant in an earlier Instagram post.

Other restaurants across the country have stepped up to provide food to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Burger King is offering two free kids' meals to guests daily starting March 20, and chains like Sweetgreen are offering free meals to medical professionals. Other restaurants, including Moe's Southwest Grill and Chipotle, are offering free delivery, and services like UberEats and GrubHub are waiving delivery fees.