The Jolie-Pitt kids are style stars! See their best red carpet moments

When you grow up with one of Hollywood's most fashionable ladies as your mother, you're bound to inherit some of her style genes, and that's exactly what's happened with Angelina Jolie's children. The actor's six kids have been building their style repertoire over the past few years and as they grow older, they're starting to solidify their status as budding fashion stars. Here's a look back at their red carpet style evolution over the years!

2014

Talk about a striking family portrait. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Jolie's ex, Brad Pitt, brought three of the former couple's children to the premiere of the film "Unbroken" in 2014 and they were quite a stylish group on the red carpet. Pax Thien, now 17, wore a dark gray blazer, black shirt and pants. Maddox, now 20, kept things classic with a traditional tuxedo, and Shiloh, now 15, mirrored both of her brothers' style in a gray blazer, white blouse and black pants.

2015

Jolie's kids have always each had their own unique sense of style. Lester Cohen / WireImage

Cool mom alert! Jolie introduced her kids to singer Meghan Trainor at Nickelodeon's 2015 Kids' Choice Awards. Shiloh was spotted in a fun graphic tee and cargo shorts, while her sister Zahara toed the line between dressy and casual in a textured white sweater and black pants.

2017

The gang's all here! George Pimentel / WireImage

All six of Jolie's kids joined her for the 2017 premiere of the film "First They Killed My Father." Maddox looked casually chic in a black sweater and gray sweatpants, while Pax went for a more formal vibe in a navy suit. Knox sported a checkered suit, while his twin Vivienne wore a gray blazer and matching pants.

This group sure does clean up well! Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

At a separate premiere event, the whole gang was dressed to the nines in chic suits and beautiful gowns.

2017

Classic black and white vibes. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

In 2017, Shiloh and Zahara tagged along with Jolie to attend the premiere of "The Breadwinner" and looked totally sleek on the red carpet in black ensembles that perfectly contrasted their mother's stark white gown.

Jolie has always encouraged her children to express themselves through fashion. George Pimentel / WireImage

At another premiere, the actor brought a few more of her children and the whole gang took a more casual approach to their style for the occasion.

2018

What a stylish trio. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In 2018, Shiloh and Zahara suited up for a New York City gala and looked sharp on the red carpet. Shiloh, who had her arm in a cast at the time, sported a black suit and a white blouse, while her sister opted for a navy blazer, black shirt and gray slacks. Meanwhile, mom looked stunning as usual in a black cinched gown.

2018

Jolie's children have definitely inherited her sense of style. David Livingston / Getty Images

Two of Jolie's children tagged along with their mom to attend the 45th Annual Annie Awards in 2018. Mom shimmered in a Grecian style V-neck gown and held hands with Shiloh, who looked sleek in a black suit, and Zahara, who coordinated with her sibling in a head-to-toe black ensemble with lacy detailing at the neckline.

2019

Such a beautiful bunch! Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The "Dumbo" premiere was a family affair for Jolie and four of her kids in 2019. The proud mom looked elegant in a chiffon gown and Zahara went for a sparkly black gown with a similar silhouette, opting to pair it with chunky lug sole booties.

Work it, Zahara! Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Twins Vivienne and Knox coordinated their ensembles, with the former opting for a casual blue button down blouse and black pants and the latter rocking a navy blue suit. Shiloh lent a casual vibe to her shirt and slacks ensemble by adding a black patterned hoodie on top

2019

Red carpets are often a family affair for Jolie. Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

When Jolie starred as Disney villain Maleficent, she took four of her kids to the film's premiere. The actor wore a bold dress her character would surely adore, and Zahara took style cues from her mom in an equally beautiful black gown. Shiloh looked cool in a black leather jacket, white blouse and black pants, and Vivienne coordinated with her sister in a black and white ensemble. Knox also stood out in a patterned blazer and pants.

2021

We can't stop staring at those cute sneakers. Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In October, Jolie attended the premiere of Marvel's "Eternals" with two of her daughters by her side. Zahara looked incredible in a Grecian-style white gown and Shiloh rocked a flirty black dress and statement sneakers that really stole the show.