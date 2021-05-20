JoJo Siwa's girlfriend posts new photos in birthday tribute to her 'soulmate'

JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend, Kylie Prew, celebrated the YouTube star’s milestone birthday with a sweet message on Instagram.

“My bestfriend/soulmate/forever person turned 18 today!!!!" she wrote. "Happy birthday my love, 18 never looked so good ;)."

She also shared a series of photos and videos of her and Siwa having fun together.

“I love you. so much. SO much,” Siwa responded to her in the comments. “Thank you:).”

Siwa and Prew went public with their relationship earlier this year, not long after Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January.

“I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” Siwa told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in February. “It’s not something I’m ashamed of. I just haven’t shown the internet yet.”

She and Prew were friends for more than a year before they started dating in January, Siwa revealed in an Instagram post, and she said Prew supported her in her decision to publicly come out.

"She was super encouraging," she told Fallon. "She was, like, 'Do it!' And I was like, 'All right,’ and I did it.'"

Over the past few months, the couple have been sharing plenty of adorable Instagram photos and videos of themselves spending time together.

"It’s my first valentines dayyyy!! No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does,” Siwa captioned one post. “I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more than you’ll ever know!"

Prew has also shared heartfelt posts about her girlfriend on Instagram.

“Fall in love with your best friend, guys,” she captioned one post, sharing more cute snapshots and videos of her and Siwa. “It’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky.”