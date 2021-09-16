JoJo Siwa explains why she and her girlfriend celebrate 4 anniversaries

Most couples celebrate one anniversary every year, but JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, aren't your average couple.

The pop star and her main squeeze have been celebrating four different anniversaries since they started dating, and Siwa explained the significance of each date during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" this week.

Fallon kicked off the interview by congratulating the 18-year-old on her recent anniversary, and the former "Dance Moms" star said she had celebrated "one of" the anniversaries this week.

"Ky asked me to be the girlfriend on the 8th, Jan. 8, but then I was like, 'You know what? I also need to ask you to be my girlfriend.' So we did that, and yesterday was the anniversary of that day when I asked Ky to be my girlfriend," she said.

The singer and TV personality went on to explain that the couple have several special days they've decided to celebrate this year.

"We actually celebrate four days, though: when Ky asked me to be girlfriend, when I asked Ky to be girlfriend, when we told each other that we liked each other and when we kissed for the first time. We celebrate all four: (the) 8th, 14th, 28th and 29th," she said.

Fallon couldn't help but wonder if it ever gets confusing keeping track of all those dates.

"Is that exhausting?" he asked.

Siwa's response made a lot of sense, though.

"I mean we're on month number eight now, and we'll probably stop at a year," she said.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew during "The J Team" screening at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 3, 2021. Francis Specker / Paramount+

Earlier this month, Siwa and Prew made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Siwa’s new film, “The J Team,” and shared a sweet embrace. The couple started dating in January 2021, and Siwa posted the first photo of her girlfriend in February along with a loving message.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!" she wrote at the time.

The pop star has had a busy summer and has been preparing to compete on the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars." She's about to make history, too, as the first contestant in 30 seasons of the show to dance with a person of the same sex.