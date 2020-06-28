Jojo Siwa trades signature blond ponytail for flowing brunette locks — see the look

JoJo Siwa is no longer a blonde!

The 17-year-old "Nonstop" singer shocked fans when she posted a video of herself on Instagram over the weekend showing a stark transformation from her signature look. She started off wearing her typical side ponytail and an oversized bow, but then a change of scene revealed new, long, brunette locks.

"Wait for it....." Siwa captioned the quick clip, in which a voiceover says, "Girl, don't do it, it's not worth it." In response, Siwa mouths, "I'm not going to do it girl, I was just thinking about it, I'm not going to do it."

A moment later she appears in the same outfit but with a totally new 'do, complete with flowing curls.

"I WAS NOT READY FOR THAT," posted one fan.

"Loveeee it!!!" wrote another.

"THE COLOUR SUITS YOU SO MUCH I CAN'T EVEN OMG," exclaimed a third.

Jojo Siwa debuted her brown, flowing locks shortly after denying allegations that her recent music video included a dancer in blackface. itsjojosiwa / Instagram

This isn't the first time the former "Dance Moms" star, known for her eccentric style, has changed up her look.

In April, when she was trying to reach 19 million TikTok followers, she honored a fan's request to dress "normally" for a day. In a clip posted to TikTok, she wore a black T-shirt with a unicorn on it and let her wavy locks down.

The change was only temporary, though. The next day, Siwa was back to wearing a sparkly getup and bow.

Siwa debuted her brunette look shortly after denying the allegations on social media that the recent music for her song "Nonstop" included blackface. Siwa said the dancer in question, who wore brown makeup and ears, was dressed as a monkey to go along with the video's circus theme. (Other dancers were made up as a zebra, a tiger, a strong man and a mermaid).

"...We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals!" the singer posted on Instagram on Friday. "No one in my video is wearing blackface."