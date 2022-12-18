JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus break up after 3 months

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus appear to have ended their relationship after dating for three months.

Cyrus, a TikTok star, subtly shared the news in a video she uploaded to the social media platform on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The 22-year-old content creator posted a clip with footage from her recent seven-day cruise with a group of friends.

Toward the beginning of the TikTok video, Siwa, 19, makes an appearance and seems to confirm that the couple is no longer together. In the clip, Siwa tells Cyrus, “This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present,” while holding a prize from an arcade machine.

The two both laugh before Cyrus adds in a voiceover, “Ended the night with a really sweet present from JoJo.”

Siwa and Cyrus seem to still be on good terms, as the exes took a hot air balloon ride and sang karaoke together in the clip.

TikTok users commented about the social media stars’ relationship status below the post.

One curious person asked why they called it quits.

Cyrus replied, “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!” before adding a heart emoji.

Last week, Siwa, a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance" and a "Dance Moms" alum, posted a slideshow of photos from the tropical vacation to Instagram, but she did not include Cyrus in any of the pictures. She also called the experience the “best trip of my entire life” on her Instagram story on Dec. 17.

TODAY.com has reached out to Cyrus and Siwa’s reps for comment.

Siwa and Cyrus seemingly became red carpet official when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” musical on Sept. 14.

They posed for pictures and embraced each other during the event. Their debut came just two days after fans speculated the two were dating, when Siwa shared a TikTok video of her kissing Cyrus at a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth.

“Happiest girl,” Siwa captioned the clip at the time.

Last month, Siwa uploaded a cute Instagram video of her surprising Cyrus with a picnic on the beach for their one month anniversary.

“Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever:)”