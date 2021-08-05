Join TODAY live on the Plaza in NYC!

The TODAY Plaza is welcoming back fully vaccinated crowds, and we want you to join us!
We’re inviting fans to join our live broadcast on the TODAY Plaza in New York City on the dates listed below. So grab your art supplies, create your best TODAY posters, and fill out the form below to let us know you're coming!
Here's everything you need to know to plan your trip:
When:
Arrive by 6AM
Where:
35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues)
New York, NY 10112
Here is what you need to have with you:
• Proof of Vaccination for each individual in your party (details below)
• Valid Photo ID for each individual in your party
Helpful Info:
• Our TODAY broadcast is standing room only and there are no restrooms on the plaza. Fans are advised to use the restrooms prior to arrival.
• Our TODAY broadcast happens rain or shine. However, if inclement weather becomes especially challenging and/or dangerous the outdoor portion of our show may be affected.
• Guests requiring special accommodation should proceed to the front of the check-in line and alert the TODAY plaza staff or security of their needs.
• All crowd members will go through a security checkpoint upon arrival. Do not bring any large items, such as luggage. TODAY reserves the right to deny admission at any time, for any reason.
Please note, all guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance, and all guests must be 12 years or older to attend. "Fully vaccinated” means at least 14 days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be your physical vaccination card, which shows a US approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson), along with a valid form of photo ID.
In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.