Join TODAY live on the Plaza in NYC!

The TODAY Plaza is welcoming back fully vaccinated crowds, and we want you to join us!

We’re inviting fans to join our live broadcast on the TODAY Plaza in New York City on the dates listed below. So grab your art supplies, create your best TODAY posters, and fill out the form below to let us know you're coming!

Here's everything you need to know to plan your trip:

When:

Arrive by 6AM

Where:

35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues)

New York, NY 10112

Here is what you need to have with you:

• Proof of Vaccination for each individual in your party (details below)

• Valid Photo ID for each individual in your party