Join TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in New Orleans

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna is broadcasting two shows from New Orleans, Louisiana, Monday, May 1, (Sponsored by New Orleans & Company). Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will help celebrate the kick off of The 2023 Jazz Fest in front of a live audience. Fans are encouraged to join the outdoor audience in New Orleans. Details below:

Location: Jackson Square

Time: 8:00 a.m ET/ 7:00 a.m. CT. — audience arrival

10 a.m ET/ 9:00 a.m. CT — first show (live)

11:30 a.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. CT — second show (taping)

Please be advised: All audience joining the outdoor space will be required to go through a security screening. Fans are encouraged to bring posters.