March 20, 2019, 6:09 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

TODAY kicked off our new #ReadWithJenna book club earlier this month, and now’s the time to start talking!

On March 6, Jenna Bush Hager announced the first book for this new club would be Tara Conklin's “The Last Romantics,” and so many of you were eager to join! With thousands of comments shared, books bought and newsletters read, it's been inspiring to see that you’re just as excited about this community as we are.

Throughout the month, we’ve been posting thought-provoking questions on our TODAY Instagram page and have loved seeing the conversations you’ve started. To keep the momentum going, the publishing house behind "The Last Romantics" shared some discussion questions to think about after you’ve finished reading.

Stay tuned for a special discussion at the end of the month — Jenna and author Tara Conklin will be wrapping up March with a live discussion about the book on Instagram. Can’t wait to see you there!

"The Last Romantics" Discussion Questions

Why does Conklin choose to frame the story from 2077? Did you think that was effective? Which of the four Skinner siblings do you like the most? How do the effects of 'The Pause' ripple through each of the four siblings’ lives? If the pause had not happened, what do you think might have been different for each of the siblings? Noni came out of her paralyzing depression a staunch second-wave feminist. In what ways does her brand of feminism help her children, and in what ways does it let them down? How does Noni’s feminism compare to Fiona’s feminism, and to the feminism we are seeing today? What strides have we made as feminists and where do we still need to go? Joe and Fiona’s last conversation was an argument about Fiona’s blog, The Last Romantic. Whose side do you take in that argument? Why? Caroline and Fiona try to find Luna in several different ways. Why is it so important for them to find her? Did you think the PI was a good idea? The psychic? What did each sister need from the search for Luna, and did she get it? Why didn’t Renee want to find Luna? Which sister did you sympathize with the most? The least? After Joe’s death, the Skinner sisters break apart for a long time. What brings them back together? How much of family relationships are we able to control? Do you think sometimes it is necessary for families to separate for a time? Do you agree with Fiona’s decision to keep Rory’s existence from her siblings? Caroline ends her long marriage to Nathan, but they remain friends to the end of their lives. Renee leaves Jonathan in order to have a baby, but allows him to return when the baby is born. Fiona has two great loves: Will and Henry. What is Conklin saying about the nature of marriage? Why do you think the Skinner sisters find and forge meaningful partnerships, but Joe does not? At the end of her life, Noni tells Renee that, though her children have forgiven her for the Pause, she has never forgiven herself. Consider the ideas of betrayal and forgiveness. Who in this novel is a betrayer? Who is forgiven? Do you think forgiveness is necessary for rebuilding a relationship after betrayal? At the beginning of the novel, Fiona says, “This is a story about the failures of love.” At the end she says, “I was wrong to tell you that this is a story about the failures of love. No, it is about real love, true love.” Which do you think is correct? Is there room for both?

