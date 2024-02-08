Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Surprise! Johnny Galecki is married and is now a father of two.

The "Big Bang Theory" star shared the two major life updates in a new interview with Architectural Digest, which gives readers a glimpse inside his Tennessee home.

Galecki hasn't made any public announcements about his marriage or the birth of his second child, but the profile notes that the 48-year-old "is now married to Morgan Galecki." It does not mention when the couple said "I do."

After mentioning the actor's wife, the profile explains that she "was expecting a child at the time of the photo shoot" and adds that a daughter named Oona Evelena "was born soon after." The article also includes a photo of Oona's nursery. which features a cabin bed, printed walls and leather tiles on the ceiling.

Galecki also shares a son named Orbison, who was born in 2019, with his ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer.

Once his profile was published, the actor shared several photos of his home on Instagram, including one with his wife, but did not mention their wedding in his post.

However, Galecki did share a photo of his now-wife in January 2023 in an Instagram post that showed the couple enjoying a trip to Disney World with Orbison.

Galecki has posted many photos of his son over the years, mostly with his face covered to protect his privacy. In one sweet post from 2021, the actor called Orbison his "best friend."

In May 2019, Galecki announced that he was expecting his first child in an Instagram post.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours,” he wrote.

Seven months later, Galecki shared a photo of his son's tiny hands and announced his birth.

“With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support,” he wrote.