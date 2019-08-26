It looks like Darlene Conner's old boyfriend will still be in her life on the second season of the "Roseanne" spinoff "The Conners."

Actor Johnny Galecki, who played David Healy on "Roseanne" as well as the first season of "The Conners," hinted on Instagram Sunday that he may be back for a few episodes now that his other hit show, "The Big Bang Theory," has ended its run.

"I may be putting the (literal/figurative) pants of #davidhealy back on for one or two more stories on @theconnersabc this year,'' he captioned a slapstick photo of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf) wrestling with his pants from the show.

"Twenty some years later I’m still in awe of this freakass carnie group who adopted me early on and still learn so very much from them whenever in their presence. ❤️ ❤️❤️@thesaragilbert #lauriemetcalf"

ABC announced in May that it was renewing "The Conners" for a second season of 19 episodes. Galecki, 43, played David on "Roseanne" from 1992 to 1997 and in one episode of last year's reboot.

The rebooted "Roseanne" was then abruptly canceled last year in the wake of racist tweets by star Roseanne Barr.

Johnny Galecki has played Sara Gilbert's on-again, off-again boyfriend on "Roseanne" and "The Conners" since the early 1990s. Walt Disney Television via Getty

Galecki then appeared in two episodes of "The Conners," a spinoff without Barr as part of the cast.

He told TV Line earlier this year that while he may appear on the show again as David, he doesn't have plans to be a regular after being a permanent cast member of "The Big Bang Theory" for its entire 12-season run.

"I think I need a little bit of space from being a series regular again," he said. "I certainly hope to visit as ('The Conners') as much as possible. That’s kind of my second home…I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character."

Gilbert also hoped to have him back as her old boyfriend.

"That’s something I’m very hopeful about," she told TV Line. "I know he loves doing the show. I love having him. We have a magical time together."