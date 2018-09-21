Johnny Galecki reveals what it was like to attend ex Kaley Cuoco's wedding

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Johnny Galecki recently put himself in a potentially awkward position: He attended his ex's wedding.

But not just any ex; Galecki was on hand in June to watch his "Big Bang Theory" co-star Kaley Cuoco tie the knot with equestrian Karl Cook. And on Thursday's "The Late, Late Show," host James Corden asked if it was strange at all to meet Cook, or to go to the wedding, having dated the bride once.

"Not at all," Galecki revealed. "It was a beautiful wedding."

The exes' back story did capture fellow late-night guest Joan Collins' attention. "Really?" she asked.

"Joan is now interested," chuckled Galecki.

"Big Bang Theory" is set to end its 12-season run next year. Galecki, 43, and Cuoco, 32, dated quietly for about two years, and she spoke about it in 2016 as a "wonderful relationship." (Their characters are now married on the show.) Cook is Cuoco's second husband; Galecki hasn't been married, but introduced the world to his new girlfriend Alaina Meyer, 21, on Instagram earlier this week.

Still, while the humans all got along nicely ... one animal at the event wasn't so into it.

"(Cook and Cuoco are) massive animal lovers, and they had their animals there," explained Galecki. "I found out today they have a miniature horse they were trying to get to walk down the aisle."

Without success: the rescue horse, Smooshy, refused to do his job.

"Why?" asked Joan Collins.

"Because he's a horse!" Corden laughed.

Despite that small hitch, Galecki proved that even though they're no longer dating, he'd still go to great lengths to make Cuoco happy.

"I thought, well, I would have gotten in a miniature horse costume for that," he laughed. "I'm out of a job come April!"