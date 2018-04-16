Johnny Galecki returns to 'Roseanne' this week — see preview clips

share tweet pin email

Johnny Galecki is returning to "Roseanne" this Tuesday — and we've got a pair of exciting preview clips.

The episode, called "Darlene v. David," finds David Healy (Galecki) making an unexpected visit to the Conner family home to see his ex Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and their kids, Harris (Emma Kenney) and Mark (Ames McNamara), after many years away.

Guess whoâs back in Lanford. Watch #Roseanne tomorrow at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/ado2x2N5fK — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) April 16, 2018

The first preview shows throwback footage of the young lovebirds to remind fans their romance was always ... "complicated."

The clip then flashes forward to show a grown-up, bearded David nervously greeting Dan (John Goodman) and Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), who aren't exactly thrilled by the absent dad's surprise appearance.

A second clip shows David hilariously struggling to climb through the window of Darlene's old bedroom like he did as a teen.

"Why are you coming in the window anyway?" Darlene asks her ex.

"Does your dad still live here?" a terrified David answers. "That's why I'm coming in through the window."

According to ABC, "Darlene v. David" finds David unexpectedly showing up for his daughter Harris’ birthday after being absent for years, forcing Darlene "to re-examine their relationship and the rest of the family."

One thing's for sure: Galecki is as happy as fans are to be back among the Conner clan. The "Big Bang Theory" star recently told E! News he was looking forward to watching the revival.

"I'm excited. I'm excited to see it," he said. "I was a big fan of the show before I had anything to do with anyone on the show, and so I'm excited."

"Roseanne" airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.