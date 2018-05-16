share tweet pin email

There was an outbreak of Tuesday Night Fever at the Cannes Film Festival.

John Travolta took the stage to show off some of his ageless dance moves during a performance by rapper 50 Cent at the after-party of Travolta's new film, "Gotti."

Travolta's smooth swinging to the 50 Cent and G-Unit member Tony Yayo's song, "Just a Lit Bit," was caught on video and posted to Instagram by Jeremy Bettis, an executive at the rapper's label.

And it looked like 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, seemed star struck by his backup dancer. The crowd was also clearly delighted.

“Me and John Travolta partying,” 50 Cent tweeted. “l swear l only came out here because of him.”

John Travolta now onstage dancing with 50 Cent #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/liHcD3Ywuc — Stuart Oldham (@s_oldham) May 15, 2018

The 64-year-old movie star, sporting a distinguished beard, was at the prestigious French movie festival to promote his biopic of mob capo John Gotti.

Travolta, of course, is no stranger to the dance floor, having kick-started his movie stardom with the 1977 disco classic, "Saturday Night Fever." He continued to dance his way through other movies, including a "Grease" (1978), "Stayin' Alive" (1983) and a legendary twist in "Pulp Fiction" (1994).

He even helped his "Look Who's Talking" co-star Kirstie Alley learn some steps when the actress appeared on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2011.

But it's been a while since Travolta showed off his moves at such a high profile event. And as 50 Cent could attest, he's still got it.