Ella Travolta shares loving birthday tribute to 'best friend' — her dad John!

The bond between father and daughter is a beautiful thing, and none is more so than the connection between John Travolta and his daughter Ella.

On Friday, the younger Travolta, 20, posted a sweet birthday tribute to her father in honor of his 67th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known," she wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside a photo or herself, her younger brother Benjamin, and their father. "You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend."

She expressed her gratitude for having Travolta as a parent and wrote, "Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we.

"I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday," Travolta added, along with three red heart emoji.

Fans and followers seemed to really appreciate Travolta's post to her dad.

One person wrote, "You are the sweetest most loving girl honey~ your mom and dad sure raised you right!!"

Another added, "Happy birthday 🥳 he’s definitely one of a kind!"

This last year has been a trying one for the Travolta family, who lost their matriarch Kelly Preston in July 2020 to breast cancer. She was 57 years old. Ella's eldest brother, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16.

Kelly Preston and John Travolta with their children Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta on May 15, 2018 in Cannes, France. Gisela Schober / Getty Images

In the days following her mother's death, Ella Travolta took to Instagram to honor her mom, remembering her as a "light that never ceases to shine."

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote at the time. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

More recently, Ella and her famous dad went viral for a Super Bowl commercial that resonated with nostalgic viewers. For the ad, the father-daughter duo revisited the elder Travolta's iconic dance moves from his 1978 hit film "Grease" — with a modern update, of course.