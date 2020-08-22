John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston in sweet video with daughter Ella Bleu

John Travolta is remembering Kelly Preston in a way that is very classic John Travolta: with dancing.

The 66-year-old "Saturday Night Fever" star posted a sweet video clip showing him dancing with his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, paying homage to his late wife in the caption.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me," Travolta captioned the video, which marked the first time he had posted on Instagram since he confirmed Preston's death on July 12.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote at the time. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," he added. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Ella, the second of Preston's three children with Travolta, also took to social media to remember her mother, who died at the age of 57 from breast cancer.

John Travolta, Kelly Preston and Ella Bleu Travolta in 2018. Getty Images

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."