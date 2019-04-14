Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 14, 2019, 5:31 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Laura Ratliff

John Travolta shared a moving tribute to his late son, Jett, on Saturday, on what would’ve been the boy’s 27th birthday.

The "American Crime Story" actor posted an image of a colorful, painted portrait of a smiling Jett, created by a fan. “Happy birthday, my son. I love you!” Travolta, 65, wrote.

Jett tragically passed away at the age of 16 from a seizure while vacationing at the family’s home in the Bahamas.

In a separate post, actress Kelly Preston (Travolta's wife), shared a gallery of heartwarming images of the teen. “Happy Birthday Jetty, my sweet love,” she wrote.

After his death, Travolta and Preston revealed that their son had autism and have since become public supporters of autism research and awareness. To mark Autism Awareness Month, Preston shared a heartfelt post commemorating her son earlier this month. The family didn’t make Jett’s diagnosis public until after his death.

"To my sweet love, Jett ... you are in our hearts forever,'' Preston wrote on Instagram. "I send love to all of the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and grant love and respect to children with special needs."

The couple has two other children, Ella, 19, and Benjamin, 8.