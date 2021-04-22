John Travolta recalls 'magical moment' he asked Princess Diana to dance

It’s an iconic moment in pop culture history that couldn’t have been scripted any better for the big screen — a handsome, A-list actor, well known for his dance moves, took a real-life princess for a spin in the White House.

The fact that we’re still discussing the dance John Travolta shared with the late Princess Diana in 1985 speaks to just how special it was, and not just for fans and royal watchers.

Even the “Saturday Night Fever” and “Grease” star knew it was a “magical moment" to remember as it happened.

"There must be a reason to do this, and I better give it my all ..." According to the 67-year-old, who spoke to Esquire Spain about the event, that’s what was going through his head before he invited the woman known as the People’s Princess to dance with him. He said it was a “great privilege and honor,” but it wasn’t simple.

“This meant guiding the dance well and trying to have fun,” he recalled. “That was the easy part, but introducing myself to Diana in the proper way, conveying confidence, and asking her to be my dance partner was a complicated mission.”