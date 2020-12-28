John Travolta shared a glimpse of his first Christmas with his children since the death of wife Kelly Preston in July.

The 66-year-old actor posted a short video on Instagram Saturday that shows his daughter, Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 10, wishing everyone a merry Christmas.

Ella has some comfy-looking pajamas on while a shirtless Ben is sitting and having a snack as their father asks them to say a quick merry Christmas to everyone.

The Travolta family has been experiencing their first holidays since the loss of Preston, who died at 57 in July after a two-year bout with breast cancer. Travolta announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," he wrote. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal..."

The "Pulp Fiction" star marked his first Thanksgiving without his wife last month by expressing his gratitude for the outpouring of condolences for his family following her death.

"I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," he said in an Instagram video. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."

He also shared a throwback shot from their 1991 wedding in October on what would've been Preston's 58th birthday.

"Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding," he wrote on Instagram. "It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

In addition to Ella and Benjamin, the couple had another son, Jett, who died in 2009 at 16 after having a seizure while on a family vacation in the Bahamas.

Ella shared a touching remembrance of her mother following her death.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote.

"You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always," she added. "I love you so much mama."