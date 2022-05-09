Kelly Preston continues to play a large role in the lives of John Travolta and their kids.

The “Pulp Fiction” star posted a tribute on Mother's Day to his late wife, a video montage of family photos set to Barbra Streisand’s song “That Face.”

“We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother’s Day,” Travolta captioned the post.

The four-minute clip begins with the words “From me to you” splashed on the screen before dozens of pictures appear, including ones that feature the couple, as well as their children, Ella, 22, Benjamin, 11, and Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” reads a message as the video drew to a close. “With all my love, Johnny.”

Preston died in July 2020 from breast cancer.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta wrote on Instagram while announcing the news. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Travolta, who also honored Preston on Mother’s Day last year, has been open about how he has mourned her death.

“Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing,” he told Esquire Spain last year. “The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours.”

Travolta also said he talked to Ben about dying following Preston’s death.

“‘Ben, you always love the truth and I’m going to tell you the truth about life,’” Travolta recalled telling his son while appearing on Kevin Hart’s Peacock series, “Hart to Heart,” last year. “‘Nobody knows when they’re going to go, when they’re gonna stay.

“Your brother left at 16, too young. Your mother left at 57, that was too young, but who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. It’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.”