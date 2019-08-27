Sign up for our newsletter

John Travolta got the name right this time, but not the face.

Five years after the "Pulp Fiction" star famously flubbed Idina Menzel's name at the Oscars, he appeared to nearly hand Taylor Swift's MTV Video Music Award to drag queen Jade Jolie, who impersonated Swift in the winning video.

Travolta was presenting the Video of the Year award for Swift's anthem "You Need to Calm Down" when cameras caught him holding out the famous moon man statue to Jolie, a star of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

The viral moment brought to mind Travolta introducing Menzel as "Adele Dazeem" to everyone's confusion at the 2014 Oscars.

Jolie later had some fun with the moment on Instagram afterward.

"Almost got my first award tonight thanks to @johntravolta," Jolie captioned a video clip of the moment.

The gaffe definitely didn't go unnoticed by those watching at home.

John Travolta pulling another Adele Dazeem 💀💀😃 https://t.co/GPThDWIBAW — Ira thee Third (@ira) August 27, 2019

JOHN TRAVOLTA REALLY THOUGHT @QueenJadeJolie WAS TAYLOR SWIFT. — Taller Than You (@Theatreboy81) August 27, 2019

John Travolta mistaking Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift. 👏DRAG 👏RACE 👏EXCELLENCE pic.twitter.com/zVLgsbHhD7 — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) August 27, 2019

John Travolta trying to find Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/60RxIVkfyC — Bryan Powell (@TheBryanPowell) August 27, 2019

After failing to recognize one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Travolta once again proved that there's never a dull moment when he is presenting at award shows.

We already can't wait to see Travolta present at next year's awards ceremony.