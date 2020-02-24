John Tesh and Mary Hart reunite to host 'Entertainment Tonight' again

“Entertainment Tonight” has had more than a dozen co-hosts over the course of its nearly 40-year run, but none have been as enduring as this duo!

From 1986 to 1996, John Tesh and longtime “ET” fixture Mary Hart delivered the latest showbiz news to viewers side by side — and they’re about to do it again.

For one night only, Tesh and Hart are reuniting.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

It's a blast from the past on a VERY special episode of Entertainment Tonight! 📺 We've got a lot of catching up to do, so join us Tuesday for the most EPIC reunion-- only on ET! ✨ pic.twitter.com/vGfONbMA33 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 23, 2020

“It's a blast from the past on a VERY special episode of Entertainment Tonight!” read a message from the show’s official Twitter account. “We've got a lot of catching up to do, so join us Tuesday for the most EPIC reunion-- only on ET!”

A video clip that accompanied the tweet featured the two talents looking surprisingly unchanged, given that 24 years have passed since they last shared hosting duties.

“Reunited … and it feels so good,” they say to the camera, as the throwback Peaches and Herb song they’re quoting plays in the background.

It’s a reunion a long time coming.

Tesh, 67, left the show in 1996 to pursue his many other career outlets, including working as a musician, composer and radio host. As for Hart, 69, she stayed behind the “ET” desk another 15 years without him, earning herself the distinction of being the longest-running host in the syndicated show’s history.

"You know what? This is going to be a trip down memory lane, John Tesh," Hart says in a promo for Tuesday's big episode. "I am so glad to see you."

Tesh replies, "It's an honor to be with you again, it really is."

And it's sure to be a treat for their fans.