May 14, 2019, 5:47 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

John Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, has made him a very happy man — and the actor let her know it in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram.

The "Fuller House" star, 55, celebrated his wife's 33rd birthday on Monday with a gallery of family photos, including one of their adorable son, Billy.

The actor shared one pic of the couple embracing, another of them sharing a smooch, and a third of Caitlin posing outside the door of Disneyland's Club 33, where she celebrated her special day.

A fourth snap finds the couple excitedly watching as 1-year-old Billytakes cute toddler steps.

"The most magnificent adventure I ever started was the day I met you," John gushed in the caption. "It doesn’t matter where our journey takes us, so long as we’re together. Thank you for the constant reminder of how blessed my life is. It is blessed because of you."

Caitlin shared her own pics from her birthday celebration and thanked her "fairy god-husband" for making her "Disney dreams come true."

John Stamos and his wife, Caitlyn McHugh Stamos, pose with their son, Billy, in November 2018. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

The happy couple tied the knot in February 2018, and just two months later John became a dad for the first time when cute Billy was born.

Since then, he's repeatedly thanked Caitlin for bringing so much joy into his life.

In February, John marked the couple's first anniversary with a wedding photo of them sharing one of their first kisses as husband and wife.

"... and our fairytale has only just begun," he gushed in the caption. "Happy Anniversary my love."