John Stamos and wife Caitlin celebrate anniversary with 'Ghost' tribute

John Stamos and his wife, Caitlyn McHugh, sure had fun on their second wedding anniversary.

The "Fuller House" star, 56, shared cheeky pics of himself and his bride taking a stab at a pottery wheel on Sunday.

"We ‘Ghosted’ the Super Bowl to celebrate our Anniversary!" he joked in the caption.

True to his word, Stamos's first picture looks as romantic as any image of Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in the 1990 drama "Ghost." Stamos is sitting at the pottery wheel and McHugh, 33, stands behind him. Together, they lovingly shape a mound of clay. Aww!

But keep on clicking right and you'll find the couple's love story quickly morphed into a madcap comedy. A second picture shows McHugh at the wheel, laughing, as Stamos sticks his clay-filled fingers near her face. The last shot shows the couple in a cute embrace with clay smeared all over their faces and hands.

Of course, fans already know Stamos is crazy about McHugh. Last year on their anniversary, he shared a pic of them sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

"... and our fairytale has only just begun. Happy Anniversary my love," he wrote in the caption.

The couple began dating nearly four years ago. They tied the knot in February 2018, and just two months later, Stamos became a dad for the first time when his adorable son, Billy, was born.

Since then, Stamos hasn't stopped gushing about how wonderful it is to be a family man.

"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,'' he wrote next to the first pic of Billy he shared with his fans.

Happy anniversary, John and Caitlyn!