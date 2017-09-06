John Stamos wears Uncle Jesse shirt at '80s-themed Labor Day party

share tweet pin email

Uncle Jesse is part of John Stamos' DNA by now, we figure.

After all, he played the rocker character on "Full House" from 1987-95, and has been playing him again on Netflix's "Fuller House" since 2016! (He's also been known to hang out around the home used in the series from time to time.)

But what we weren't aware of is that Uncle Jesse is also part of Stamos' wardrobe as well.

We refuse to let #summer or #the80s be over! @nina @chordover #laborday A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

Exhibit A: Stamos, 54, in full 1980s workout regalia at a Labor Day party, wearing lots of spandex and fluorescent colors ... and an Uncle Jesse T-shirt. (OK, it's technically a "John Stamos" shirt, as per the writing on the side, but we know Jesse when we see him, with those smoldering dark eyes.)

Stamos posed with actress Nina Dobrev ("The Vampire Diaries") and actor/singer Chord Overstreet ("Glee"), who were also done up in '80s outfits, in the photos, which were posted on Instagram.

Wanna know how we say hello to someone in the sacred language of "Lake"? By throwing someone IN the lake. Welcome John. So happy you could join us. #LaborDayLakeLife #80sNeon #LetsGetPhysical @johnstamos A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

And if you look close at Dobrev's pictures (click to advance the frame), you'll see that Stamos (and a few others) ended up in the lake at this party!

Rock on, John and Jesse! Rock on.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.