John Stamos was 'disappointed' the Olsen twins never appeared on 'Fuller House'

Sure, there was “Fuller House,” but it could’ve been an even fuller house.

John Stamos was asked by fans on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” how surprised he was that the Olsen twins never made an appearance on the sitcom’s reboot.

“We were disappointed, but we understood," he said.

He also said longtime co-star Lori Loughlin noted that they had become a force in the fashion world, winning honors from the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

"I remember Lori (Loughlin) saying to me, ‘It’s like, they won two or three CFDA Awards. That’s like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe not,’” he recalled.

After the reboot was announced in 2015, news came out that the Olsen twins would not be part of it, prompting Stamos to tweet that he was “heartbroken.”

The bond among Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley still appears strong.

Last month, the actor shared a throwback photo of him with the twins at Disneyland.

“#TBT In honor of @disneyland opening soon!” he wrote, to commemorate how the amusement park is slated to reopen with limited capacity on April 30.

A few weeks before that, he posted another vintage picture of him with their sister, Elizabeth.

“One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms! They grow up so fast…,” he captioned the shot.

Related: