IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

John Stamos was 'disappointed' the Olsen twins never appeared on 'Fuller House'

He wishes Mary-Kate and Ashley could've been on, but he gets why they weren't.

Candace Cameron-Bure opens up about the end of 'Fuller House'

Nov. 22, 201904:38
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Sure, there was “Fuller House,” but it could’ve been an even fuller house.

John Stamos was asked by fans on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” how surprised he was that the Olsen twins never made an appearance on the sitcom’s reboot.

“We were disappointed, but we understood," he said.

He also said longtime co-star Lori Loughlin noted that they had become a force in the fashion world, winning honors from the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

"I remember Lori (Loughlin) saying to me, ‘It’s like, they won two or three CFDA Awards. That’s like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe not,’” he recalled.

'Full House' star Andrea Barber relives Kimmy Gibbler's best moments

Dec. 5, 201806:09

After the reboot was announced in 2015, news came out that the Olsen twins would not be part of it, prompting Stamos to tweet that he was “heartbroken.”

The bond among Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley still appears strong.

Last month, the actor shared a throwback photo of him with the twins at Disneyland.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM3SfIyp7h9

“#TBT In honor of @disneyland opening soon!” he wrote, to commemorate how the amusement park is slated to reopen with limited capacity on April 30.

A few weeks before that, he posted another vintage picture of him with their sister, Elizabeth.

“One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms! They grow up so fast…,” he captioned the shot.

Related:

Dave Coulier talks favorite 'Full House' moments, Joey impressions

April 19, 201907:22
Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.