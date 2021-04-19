John Stamos tells Kelly Clarkson how he ended up in Beach Boys' 'Kokomo' video

John Stamos has clearly been living his best life for decades, and he shared yet another incredible story on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday.

This one was about how the 57-year-old "Full House" star came to play with the legendary Beach Boys, starting back in the 1980s.

"I never even dreamed of meeting the Beach Boys, let alone playing with them," he told an astounded Clarkson. The actor/musician, who was then appearing on "General Hospital," attended one of the band's concerts, where his friend was playing guitar. But he got recognized — and chased, and ended up hiding backstage where he ran into the band.

"The show was over; they were still going to do the encore," he related. "And these cheerleaders chased me (backstage) and (band co-founder) Mike Love turns to my friend and says, 'Who's that?' And he says, 'That's John Stamos; he's on 'General Hospital' and always has girls chasing him.' And Mike Love, without missing a beat, says, 'Get him onstage.'"

As Stamos recalled, he took the stage to play with the band on their 1965 hit "Barbara Ann," and the rest is history. "It's over 34 years now, something like that," he said.

He also memorably played in the video for the band's 1988 hit "Kokomo," clips of which Clarkson played during the interview.

"Look at this," he narrated to the video. "It looks like Mike Love and I are in love. Like I play a little bit, and then he's like pointing at me."

He noted that they shot the video before the song was a hit at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa in front of a crowd who didn't quite rise to the level of screaming cheerleaders.

"It wasn't a hit, and we would go into it and it was like the restroom and beer break, like 30,000 people at once stand up (and head out)," said Stamos.

John Stamos in the 1988 "Kokomo" video. ClassicVideos80s / YouTube

"That feels good in your soul when that happens," Clarkson agreed with a tone of irony.

"But then it becomes a hit, and you're good," said Stamos. ("Kokomo" went on to be featured in the Tom Cruise movie "Cocktail" and land in the No. 1 spot in the U.S. and other countries around the world.)

It's a song with enormous staying power, like Stamos: Last May, Clarkson created a remotely shot new video for "Kokomo," and Stamos happily contributed himself playing congas.

In the end, Stamos' tenure with the Beach Boys hasn't been overshadowed by his success with "Full House" and other TV series (he's currently starring on "Big Shot"), but it has been a very sweet marker of extracurricular success for him.

"What a treat in life," he said of playing with the Beach Boys. "It just makes so many people happy."

