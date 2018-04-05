John Stamos can't wait to be a dad: 'I've waited my whole life for this'

share tweet pin email

This year, TV’s favorite uncle, John Stamos, will become a dad for the first time. As far as he’s concerned, it’s a role of a lifetime.

“I've waited my whole life for this,” the 54-year-old “Fuller House” star told Entertainment Tonight. “I just can’t. I'm already so emotional and so excited ... I've been dreaming about our baby. I mean, I am really excited.”

#Overjoyed A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:27pm PST

He’s been sharing his excitement with fans on his Instagram page ever since he and his now-wife, Caitlin McHugh, announced the pregnancy in December. Two weeks ago, he posted a funny “Full House” throwback pic to express just how eager he is to welcome his child into the world.

“I don’t know what I would do if I wasn't having a baby right now,” Stamos told ET. “Like, I've done everything anyone could ever ... I've had the most beautiful blessed life on the planet, and the most honest real thing I could do I haven't done.”

His life has been extra blessed in recent months, both with the baby news and his February wedding to the 31-year-old McHugh, whom he describes as “magical.”

“She is the most graceful person I've ever met in my life, and she's handling pregnancy like a champ,” he said. “Every day I say, ‘You're doing so great, you're doing so great.’ Just every day I'm with her I just realize, first of all, how lucky I am, but what a special human she is.”

Stamos is handling the pregnancy, and life as a newlywed, like a champ, too.

“I'm not nervous at all. I've been not nervous about getting married — I just knew it was the right thing,” he said. “I'm not nervous about having a kid, I'm not nervous about having a kid with her.”

On the contrary, he’s excited ... and we’re excited for the both of them!