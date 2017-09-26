share tweet pin email

Miley Cyrus is one of today's biggest stars, but back in the early 1990s, she was just a tiny tot excited — or not — to meet "Full House" actor John Stamos.

Stamos recalled the occasion by sharing an adorable throwback pic of their meet-and-greet Monday on Instagram.

"That one time I met @mileycyrus," Stamos wrote next to the photo, which found itty-bitty Miley looking rather bored with Stamos as she relaxes in the arms of her dad, country music star and actor Billy Ray Cyrus.

And, while Miley's just a little thing in the sweet pic, the future "Malibu" singer and "Voice" mentor is already demonstrating her penchant for bright colors and wacky fashions — as evidenced by the rainbow ribbon in her hair paired with a peppermint-striped bow on her shirt.

Just days ago, 54-year-old Stamos kicked off Season 2 of Netflix's "Fuller House" with another throwback video — this time one that found OG "Full House" twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sassing their favorite TV uncle.

Laugh along as the tiny actresses call Stamos "Jesse" instead of "John" — and as Mary-Kate — or is that Ashley? — walks right up to the star and sticks her tongue out (adorably) at him.

We are loving all these great memories, John!