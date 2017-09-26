Miley Cyrus is one of today's biggest stars, but back in the early 1990s, she was just a tiny tot excited — or not — to meet "Full House" actor John Stamos.
Stamos recalled the occasion by sharing an adorable throwback pic of their meet-and-greet Monday on Instagram.
"That one time I met @mileycyrus," Stamos wrote next to the photo, which found itty-bitty Miley looking rather bored with Stamos as she relaxes in the arms of her dad, country music star and actor Billy Ray Cyrus.
John Stamos ‘Fuller House’ gives people ‘comfort’Play Video - 3:39
John Stamos ‘Fuller House’ gives people ‘comfort’Play Video - 3:39
And, while Miley's just a little thing in the sweet pic, the future "Malibu" singer and "Voice" mentor is already demonstrating her penchant for bright colors and wacky fashions — as evidenced by the rainbow ribbon in her hair paired with a peppermint-striped bow on her shirt.
Just days ago, 54-year-old Stamos kicked off Season 2 of Netflix's "Fuller House" with another throwback video — this time one that found OG "Full House" twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sassing their favorite TV uncle.
Laugh along as the tiny actresses call Stamos "Jesse" instead of "John" — and as Mary-Kate — or is that Ashley? — walks right up to the star and sticks her tongue out (adorably) at him.
We are loving all these great memories, John!