John Stamos reveals why his 'Friends' role left him 'heartbroken'

Being a big TV star for years can be tough — after all, it's easy to get trained to hear applause every time you walk in the room.

And not getting that kind of reception can leave one "heartbroken," as John Stamos recently told "Access Hollywood."

"I have not told this story," he revealed, explaining that back in the day his show "Full House" (which aired from 1987 to 1995) was shot on the same set that "Friends" was then using ("Friends" aired from 1994 to 2004). So they invited him to be a guest star on the show, as a face the audience surely was familiar with.

"They said, 'You come in here and you hold for applause and then you take your moment and move on,'" he recalled being instructed. "Matt Perry (Chandler) was like, 'Oh, man, they're going to be excited.'"

And why wouldn't they be? "Full House" had been a big success, and Stamos, now 57 and starring in Disney+'s "Big Shot," was then a lead in other TV series like "Thieves" and "Jake In Progress." In 2007, he was even named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

John Stamos and Matthew Perry. Getty Images

But the "Friends" audience didn't quite get bowled over like Stamos had been promised they would. He'd been brought on to play a potential sperm donor for Chandler and Monica in 2003's "The One With the Donor" episode, since the couple was having trouble conceiving, and the actor did exactly as he'd been instructed.

"I open the door and I walk in and ... silence," said Stamos during the "Access" chat. "Matt just says the line, and then we move on."

No applause for Stamos! What's up with that?

"I remember being sort of heartbroken; they were all waiting for the people to clap in the audience and they didn't," he said. "That's what I remember. It was weird, right?"

Totally right! Because who wouldn't want to clap for John Stamos?