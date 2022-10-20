John Stamos reveals the unexpected way he met Julia Roberts

John Stamos is revealing the unexpected way he first met Hollywood star Julia Roberts — and it's all thanks to late "Pretty Woman" director Garry Marshall.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show," the former “Full House” star revealed that he visited the ailing Marshall, whom he called "one of my mentors," at the hospital when "Pretty Woman" star Roberts appeared seemingly out of nowhere.

"It was a hospital and it was kind of dark hallways. And they said, 'Go ahead, go in.' And I was a little afraid. But I go in and (Marshall) was just laying there peacefully ... He was pretty out of it. But they say, 'He could hear you. So just talk to him.'

Stamos started telling the unresponsive Marshall that he loved him and thanked him for the good times they shared. As Stamos talked, another figure appeared from the corner of the dark room.

"Out of the shadow, in the corner, out of the shadow comes Julia Roberts," recalled Stamos. "And she goes, 'Oh, hi John, I’m Julia Roberts.' I’m like, "Yeah, I know who you are.'"

Stamos recalled meeting "Pretty Woman" star Julia Roberts in a hospital room when both of them visited ailing director Garry Marshall. Vincent Sandoval / Michael Tran / Getty Images

Stamos added that he was grateful to Marshall, who died in 2016, for introducing him — albeit in a roundabout way — to the “Erin Brockovich” Oscar winner.

“Garry, he made it come true. I finally met her, you know,” he said.

During the interview, Stamos also revealed that "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy once tried to convince him to play one of the leads in a series about three male prostitutes.

"I remember going to lunch with (Murphy) at The Ivy and we order, and I said, 'So what’s the show?' And he’s like, 'Well...' And this was again — like now if he offered me the show, I’d do it in two seconds," he said. "But it was like, 'OK, you play a male hooker and ... you sleep with the husband, sleep with the wife, and you kinda work on their marriage.'

"And I’m like, 'Uh-huh.' And then (Murphy) said, 'And plus you have a really cute black guy and there’s a cute blond guy. You’re like 'Charlie’s Angels,' but you’re hookers. Charlie’s Hookers," recalled Stamos.

Stamos passed on the pitch, but now concedes "I should have done it."

The actor and musician later teamed up with Murphy for several projects, including a recurring role on "Glee" and a starring role on "Scream Queens."

In fact, Stamos revealed that he and Murphy recently went together to see his "Scream Queens" co-star Lea Michele play Fanny Brice in Broadway's "Funny Girl."

"I mean, it was, it’s her moment, her time. It was beautiful," Stamos gushed.