John Stamos is as confused as the rest of us about the viral photo of his former "Full House" co-star Ashley Olsen hiking in the woods with a machete in one hand and a drink in the other.

Stamos, 57, was nonplussed when asked by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the 4th hour of TODAY Monday about his reaction to the photo.

Ashley Olsen's boyfriend, Louis Eisner, shared this photo of her hiking in the woods with a machete in one hand and a drink in the other. knuckles.eisner / Instagram

"I haven't talked to them in a while," he said about Olsen and her twin sister, Mary-Kate. "Maybe is it getting ready for Halloween? I don't know, I have no comment."

Stamos was discussing his upcoming true crime podcast, "The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra," and could only throw his hands up and shrug when trying to decipher what is going on in the photo of Olsen.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. · Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

The picture was shared by Olsen's boyfriend, Louis Eisner, 32, on his Instagram stories on Friday. He fittingly did not have a caption on it, because what more could really be said?

Related:

Olsen, 35, looks like she's out for a relaxing hike in a white sweatshirt, black Yeezy sneakers, a shirt tied around her waist, linen pants, a backwards hat, oversize sunglasses and ... a black machete. She also appears to be enjoying a cocktail.

It's a rare look at leisure time for the famously private Olsen twins, the fashion moguls and former childhood stars on "Full House" during its hit run from 1987 to 1995. And it's clear that Ashley Olsen would prefer not to be disturbed during her nature walks.