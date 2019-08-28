Months after Lori Loughlin was named in a nationwide scheme with dozens of other parents who allegedly fast-tracked their children's way into college, John Stamos says he's still wrapping his head around the whole thing.

In a profile published in the September 2019 issue of GQ, the actor opened up about the charges brought against his "Fuller House" co-star, who he says he's still close with.

"I'll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can't figure it out," he told the magazine. "It doesn't make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can't process it still."

Loughlin and fellow Hollywood actress Felicity Huffman were among 50 wealthy parents charged back in March in a $25 million college entrance cheating scheme. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. In April, they pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and fraud.

Stamos and Loughlin are longtime co-stars, having appeared together in the original "Full House" for eight seasons. WireImage

Stamos, a longtime colleague of Loughlin's, attempted to tread lightly in terms of drawing conclusions about the case, but did make a comment to GQ in her defense.

"Whatever happened, I'm pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime.”

As for further speculation, the actor said he wanted to "be careful" with his comments before the case goes to court.

"I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it."

In June, Stamos told "Entertainment Tonight" that he wasn't sure how the "Fuller House" writing team would handle Loughlin's alleged involvement in the scandal. "It's a difficult situation for everyone involved," he said. Industry publications reported that Loughlin will not return to the Netflix show.

During respective appearances on TODAY, Loughlin's other co-stars, Bob Saget and Candace Cameron Bure, presented a united front. "I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other," Bure said.

Loughlin and Giannulli appeared Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Boston for a hearing related to their charges. Legal experts say Loughlin took a gamble when she turned down a plea deal and could face years behind bars if convicted.