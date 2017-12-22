See John Stamos play Meredith from 'Grey's Anatomy' — for a good cause

share tweet pin email

John Stamos and his former "Grandfathered" co-star, Josh Peck, reunited for a special — and surprising — performance Thursday.

The actors have a tradition of stopping by a children's hospital for the holidays, and this year their annual visit included a seemingly random reading of one scene from a "Grey's Anatomy" script.

And in it, leading man Stamos took on the role of leading lady Meredith Grey!

The "Full" and "Fuller House" star shared a video from the fun they had at MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital in Long Beach, California — and he and Peck weren't only ones acting. One of the patients got in on the action.

"Josh and I making our annual @sprinklescupcakes run at @millerchildrens hospital," Stamos wrote alongside the clip. "We do a scene from #Greysanatomy w/ super cool @carterjhall."

Yes, in addition to the "Grey's" scene, there cupcakes involved. According to Entertainment Tonight, Stamos and Peck brought eight dozen of the sweet treats with them.

It doesn't get any better than that! But it came pretty close once.

Just check out what happened during last year's visit, when Stamos offered up a different sort of treat to a patient — a call to her ex-boyfriend.

"Jorge? Hey, this is John Stamos," he said in a voicemail message. "I'm with Amanda, my new girlfriend. Apparently you guys broke up, and I swooped right in. So, your loss, Jorge!"

That gag worked then, but he couldn't get away with it this year. In October, the 54-year-old announced his engagement to model Caitlin McHugh, and earlier this month, he added this fun fact: He'll be a dad soon!