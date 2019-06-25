John Stamos said he's not sure how “Fuller House” will address Lori Loughlin's involvement in the college admissions scandal as he and the cast gear up for the final season of the Netflix comedy.

"I haven't been on the show yet and it hasn't come up, so I'm going to talk to some people about it this week and see what's going on," he recently told "Entertainment Tonight."

"I'm just going to wait a little longer before I can really talk about it. It's a difficult situation for everyone involved. Everyone, everyone. I don't mean just our side."

The actress and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are charged with paying hefty bribes to get their two daughters into college. Both have pleaded not guilty in the case.

Loughlin, 54, is not expected to appear in the upcoming season of “Fuller House,” according to reports.

Like Stamos, Loughlin’s co-stars have remained tight-lipped since the scandal broke earlier this year.

“It’s too personal to us,” Candace Cameron Bure told TODAY in April. “We would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

Earlier this month, Cameron Bure also said she didn't know how "Fuller House" would work around Loughlin's issues.

"It hasn't been discussed," Cameron Bure told "Entertainment Tonight." "I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it."

Cameron Bure appeared to reference Loughlin back in March at Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards while accepting the award for favorite funny TV show.

“And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love and a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets,” she said.

While a premiere date for the final season of “Fuller House” hasn't been announced, Stamos did say it will be split into two nine-episode parts.

And we may not have seen the last of the Tanner Clan. Stamos, 55, teased the possibility of a prequel.

“I’m also thinking about what happened before ‘Full House,’” he told "Entertainment Tonight."

"I haven't spoken about this at all. I'm not going to, really, but there's a lot of energy still with that show," he said.

Stamos believes "Full House" has done so much good that he can't simply say goodbye yet.

"There's too much happiness that that show has brought for a lot of people, right? So it's not going to go down easy. I’m not gonna let it," he added.