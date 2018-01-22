Just when you thought John Stamos, who proposed to his fiancée Caitlin McHugh at Disneyland, couldn't get any cuter, you catch the pair of them on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.
The pair posed for a raft of pictures on the carpet ahead of the show, displaying McHugh's baby bump in the cutest of possible ways:
McHugh had actually debuted the bump on Instagram Saturday, but this was the first time we'd seen them in public since he announced her pregnancy in December.
No surprise, the pair look totally radiant:
And we love that they can goof around as he pretends to moon over Olivia Munn:
The "Fuller House" star, 54, had kept his relationship with McHugh, 31, quiet until revealing that he was dating on "The View" in 2016. The engagement came in October.
Sure, they didn't take home any prizes from the SAG Awards, but we think they deserve one anyway, for Most Adorable Performance on a Red Carpet!
