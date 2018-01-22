share tweet pin email

Just when you thought John Stamos, who proposed to his fiancée Caitlin McHugh at Disneyland, couldn't get any cuter, you catch the pair of them on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

The pair posed for a raft of pictures on the carpet ahead of the show, displaying McHugh's baby bump in the cutest of possible ways:

Steve Granitz / WireImage John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh had a few laughs at the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.

McHugh had actually debuted the bump on Instagram Saturday, but this was the first time we'd seen them in public since he announced her pregnancy in December.

No surprise, the pair look totally radiant:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Stamos and McHugh: totally in love!

Steve Granitz / WireImage Public displays of affection!

And we love that they can goof around as he pretends to moon over Olivia Munn:

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Olivia Munn seems to have no idea that Stamos is even nearby, while McHugh just seems amused.

The "Fuller House" star, 54, had kept his relationship with McHugh, 31, quiet until revealing that he was dating on "The View" in 2016. The engagement came in October.

Sure, they didn't take home any prizes from the SAG Awards, but we think they deserve one anyway, for Most Adorable Performance on a Red Carpet!

