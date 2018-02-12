share tweet pin email

Newlyweds John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh celebrated one week of marital bliss in the happiest place on Earth.

Stamos shared this romantic photo of the two of them posing in front of Cinderella Castle at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. We always knew he had an ear for fashion.

“#oneweek (and they said it wouldn’t last) #happiestmanonearth #happiestplaceonearth,” the actor, 54, captioned the Instagram pic.

The above post marked the first time Stamos had confirmed on social media that he tied the knot with McHugh, who is pregnant with their first child.

The 31-year-old model-actress posted her own photo from their Disney adventures, writing, “Perfect way to begin our #happilyeverafter.”

The couple enjoyed another perfect moment Saturday night at another Orlando theme park, Universal Studios Florida, where Stamos performed in concert with the Beach Boys and introduced his new wife to the crowd.

“This is my baby’s first show,” Stamos commented as McHugh walked onto the stage. “If it’s a girl or a boy, they better be a Beach Boy fan.”

He and the band then played “Forever” as photos from the couple’s wedding were displayed on a few screens. It was pretty much any “Full House” fan’s dream come true — it was nearly as special as the time Stamos’ character, Uncle Jesse, performed the song for his bride, Becky Donaldson, at their wedding. (OK, it was probably more special, since this was real life.)

After the performance, Stamos shared a few more details on his wedding, noting that Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love officiated the ceremony and another member of the band, Bruce Johnston, sang “Disney Girls” as McHugh walked down the aisle.

May Stamos and McHugh live happily ever after, foreeeeeeeverrrrrr ... foreeeeeeeverrrrrr!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.