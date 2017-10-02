John Stamos ran into Ashton Kutcher at a grocery store, and he has photo proof

share tweet pin email

When you're a celebrity, you're bound to have run-ins with other celebrities: at parties, on red carpets, and even at work.

You might not expect to meet one at the supermarket. But for actors John Stamos, 54, and Ashton Kutcher, 39, the pasta aisle was the hottest place to be on Saturday night.

You never know who you’ll run into at the grocery when grabbing ingredients to make a gourmet meal for your gal. @aplusk #whipped A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Sep 30, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

"You never know who you’ll run into at the grocery when grabbing ingredients to make a gourmet meal for your gal," Stamos wrote on Instagram yesterday, tagging Kutcher and adding the tongue-in-cheek hashtag "whipped." (As we can see, it appears Stamos feasted on a "gourmet meal" of organic, gluten-free mac 'n' cheese.)

As for Kutcher, he was picking up lasagna noodles. Lasagna from scratch? Good job, Mila Kunis. That's, like, next-level whipped.

Then again, Kutcher did tell Ellen DeGeneres in May that one secret to his happy marriage and successful parenthood was his belief that "everything Mila says is right!"

"She's my wife, so that's just how it is," Kutcher joked.

And naturally, Uncle Jesse — aka Stamos — knows how to throw together a guilty-pleasure meal for a "Full House" of hungry people.

We wouldn't say no to a meal prepared by either one of these gentlemen!