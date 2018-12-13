Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

After 40 years in music, John Mellencamp is one of our more enduring rock 'n roll singer-songwriters. And not only is he not slowing down, he's about to release his 24th studio album, "Other People's Stuff," and just got engaged in November.

Engaged, mind you, to none other than America's sweetheart, Meg Ryan.

"I'm engaged at 67 to a very funny woman; the funniest woman I ever met," he told TODAY Thursday.

Mellencamp and Ryan, 57, have had an on-off relationship since 2011, but in 2017 things seemed to be getting serious again. After their engagement, Ryan posted a cute drawing on Instagram:

Before they reunited, the "Jack and Diane" singer visited Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show and noted, "Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan," he said. "She hates me to death."

They've often had issues with living in the same state as one another — Ryan is based in New York City, Mellencamp in his home state of Indiana — though that may have changed.

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp attending the Taormina Filmfest in Italy in 2013. Getty Images

"Meg lives here in New York," said Mellencamp, who says he can paint for up to 12 hours a day. "There's no place to paint where she lives. So I bought this place to paint."

Both have been married before: Mellencamp three times; Ryan once, to actor Dennis Quaid. Between them, they have seven children.

As for their relationship ups and downs, the singer attributes most of the challenges to himself.

"One could well imagine I'm probably not the easiest guy to get along with," he said. "So let's leave it at that."