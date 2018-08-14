John Lennon and Paul McCartney's sons look exactly like their dads in new photo

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Like father, like son!

Beatles fans on Monday received a crazy blast from the past on their Instagram feeds when Sean Ono Lennon, 42, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, shared a photo posing with none other than James McCartney, 40, the son of Paul McCartney and the late Linda McCartney.

Don't those faces look a bit familiar?

The two of them look just like their dads in John Lennon and Paul McCartney's heyday as the world's most famous songwriting pair.

"Peekaboo..." Sean captioned the selfie. Next to him, James holds a guitar, which can only mean this is one jam session we missed our invite to. (Maybe next time, guys?)

John Lennon in 1969 and Paul McCartney in 1976 Getty Images

Sean's photo is just the latest moment this summer to evoke some real Beatles nostalgia. Paul McCartney took a walk (quite literally) down memory lane in July when he re-created The Beatles' iconic street-crossing "Abbey Road" album cover 49 years later.

In a video he posted on Instagram, fans are seen gathering around and snapping pics as McCartney walks by.

The former Beatle also took a tour around his hometown of Liverpool, England, in a June edition of "The Late Late Show's" Carpool Karaoke. In an emotional segment, McCartney reflected with host James Corden on his time before fame and the stories behind iconic songs like "Let It Be."