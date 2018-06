share tweet pin email

TODAY contributor Lilliana Vazquez headed to Beverly Hills to sit down with music superstar John Legend, who’s launching a rosé with his wine brand, LVE. Family man Legend — dad to Luna, 2, and Miles, 1 month — said the secret to “wedded bliss” with wife Chrissy Teigen is their mutual “love and respect” for each other. “We actually enjoy each other’s company,” he added.